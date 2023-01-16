ATR 72 aircraft that crashed in Nepal was once part of Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines 

Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines' ATR 72 aircraft that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday was once a part of India's Kingfisher Airlines. Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am on Sunday and crashed on the bank of the Seti River minutes before landing in Pokhara.

The airport authority officials said the plane crashed due to a technical snag. The plane that crashed was once in the fleet of Kingfisher Airlines, owned by Vijay Mallya.

In 2007, Kingfisher Airlines bought this brand new plane ATR 72 aircraft from ATR company. ATR, a joint venture between France and Italy, made the first flight of the crashed aircraft on August 1, 2007. After a few days of the test flight, the aircraft was delivered to Kingfisher Airlines.

Till 30 March 2013, this aircraft flew under the name of Kingfisher Airlines. However, after the closure of Kingfisher, this aircraft was bought by Thailand's Nok Air in April 2013. This aircraft also flew in Thailand from 2013 to April 2019.

Yeti Airlines bought this 12-year-old ATR aircraft from Nok Air of Thailand on 20 April 2019. Since then it had been flying on behalf of Yeti Airlines Company under the callsign 9N ANC.

This plane, which was 15 years old, was being flown continuously. ATR 72 is considered a safe aircraft. And this was the first time when an ATR 72 plane crashed.

ATR in a statement on Sunday said it had been informed that an accident occurred in Nepal involving an ATR 72-500. "Our first thoughts are with all the individuals affected by this. The ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer," it said.