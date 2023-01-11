Auto and taxi fares hiked in Delhi; check new rates

The Delhi government on Wednesday hiked auto and taxi fares in the national capital. The auto meter will now be down from Rs 30 instead of Rs 25 and after that, the fare per km will be Rs 11 instead of Rs 9.5. Passengers will now have to pay Rs 17 per kilometre for non-AC taxis after a minimum fare of Rs 40.

Earlier this fee was Rs 14 per kilometre. While the AC taxi fare has been increased from Rs 16 per km to Rs 20 per km.

For auto rickshaw, the notification issued today said: "Rs. 30/- for first fall of 1.5 Km (upon downing the meter) and thereafter Rs. 11 per Km for every additional Kilometer."

Night charges will be 25 per cent of the fare (11.00 P.M. to 05.00 A.M.) and the waiting charge is fixed at Rs 0.75 paisa per minute for every minute stuck in traffic or moving extremely slowly (less than 1 km covered in 10 minutes).

For luggage, autos will charge Rs 10 per piece, whereas the driver will not charge any money for a shopping bag or a small attaché, or suitcase.

As per revised fares, taxis will now charge Rs 15 shall per piece.