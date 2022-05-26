AWS selects Indian start-up for its 2022 Space Accelerator program

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and Application Programming Interface (APIs) has selected an Indian start-up for its 2022 AWS Space Accelerator program.

The program, launched in March to highlight the impact that start-ups can have on the space missions in future, has shortlisted the Indian-originated start-up Blue Sky Analytics, which is based in the Netherlands. This climate-tech start-up is using satellite-derived climate intelligence to power financial decisions. It will use this accelerator opportunity to gather network support and scale its technological infrastructure to forge partnerships across sectors and geographies.

The 2022 AWS Space Accelerator –a customer-focused accelerator is designed to help space start-ups accelerate their growth using AWS. AWS officially announced a total 10 participants for the 2022 AWS Space Accelerator from other regions of the world during the three-day AWS Summit being held in Washington DC, USA.

This global group of emerging start-ups from across the United States, Asia, and Europe was selected from among hundreds of applications by a panel from AWS and AlchemistX. The selected start-ups each have an inspiring and innovative vision for how to transform the growing global space industry across a diverse set of mission areas, including Earth observation (EO), space situational awareness, launch and propulsion, and space exploration, the company said in a statement. AlchemistX is the corporate services division of Alchemist Accelerator-- a California based venture-backed accelerator focused on accelerating the development of seed-stage ventures that monetize from enterprises.

The company further said that over the course of the four-week program that begins in June, mentors and subject matter experts from AWS and AlchemistX will collaborate with each start-up to provide a customized set of valuable business development resources as well as AWS tools and solutions to enhance their unique mission.

These 10 selected start-ups will receive business development and strategy support from AlchemistX, specialized AWS training, mentoring from AWS space domain and technical subject matter experts, up to $100,000 in AWS Promotional Credit through AWS Activate, and support on building and scaling their solution worldwide. The curriculum also provides collaboration opportunities with AWS customers and AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners looking for innovative space solutions.

Applications for the AWS Space Accelerator were judged on several factors, including the innovative and unique nature of each project, the overall value the solution may bring to the space industry, the creative application of AWS technology to solve problems, and the team’s ability to deliver on an identified opportunity.

Also Read: RBI to hike repo rate by 50 bps, lower FY23 growth to 7% in June MPC: Barclays

Also Read: Deaths due to road accidents decreased 13% on-year in 2020: Govt