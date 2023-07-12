Balasore train accident: Seven railway employees suspended for 'not being alert'

The Indian Railways has suspended at least seven employees, including three arrested by the CBI, on the charge of dereliction of duty leading to the triple train crash in Odisha, the news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. The accident, the worst tragedy in decades, claimed 293 lives and left over 1,200 injured.

The accident - involving two passengers trains and one goods carrier - happened near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 2.

South Eastern Railway’s General Manager Anil Kumar Mishra, said: "Had the officials been alert, the accident could have been avoided." "The railways have so far suspended seven employees, including three who were arrested by the CBI. According to norms, an employee arrested for 24 hours stands suspended," he said.

Last week, the CBI arrested senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan, and Technician Pappu Kumar. They have been arrested under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence). The three have been taken on another four-day remand by the CBI from Wednesday. They were produced in the CBI-designated court in Balasore after completion of their 5-day remand on Tuesday.

Earlier, the probe conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, revealed that the accident took place due to lapses in the signalling circuit alteration at the North Signal Goomty of the station. The Howrah-bound Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches. A few coaches of Coromandel Express toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was passing by at the same time.

(With inputs from PTI)