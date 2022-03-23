Bank of Baroda revises interest rates on fixed deposits for up to Rs 2 cr 

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from March 22 for deposits of less than Rs 2 crore. After this revision, Bank of Baroda's latest FD interest rates range from 2.80 per cent to 5.55 per cent for maturities between 7 days and 10 years.

Bank of Baroda is giving an interest rate of 2.80 per cent on FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days. For maturity periods 46 days to 180 days and 181 days to 270 days, the bank gives an interest rate of 3.7 per cent, 4.30 per cent respectively. On FDs maturing in 271 days or more but less than one year, its rate is 4.4 per cent.

Bank of Baroda will give 5.1 per cent on deposits above 1 year and up to three years. Bank of Baroda is offering the highest rate of 5.35 per cent on FDs with a tenure of above 3 years and up to 10 years.

Banks offer a special interest rate on FD for senior citizens. In BoB, senior citizens get an additional interest of 0.50 per cent on domestic term deposits of less than Rs 2 crores for all time periods.

Senior citizens will receive a 6.35 percent interest rate on deposits maturing in more than 5 years and up to 10 years, which is a 1 per cent additional over and above the regular rate. Senior citizens previously received a 5.6 percent interest rate on deposits maturing in more than one year to three years, but now they will receive a 5.70 percent interest rate, a 10-basis point increase.

Revised BOB fixed deposit rates

7 days to 14 days - 2.80 per cent

15 days to 45 days- 2.80 per cent

46 days to 90 days - 3.70 per cent

91 days to 180 days 3.70 per cent

181 days to 270 days - 4.30 per cent

271 days & above and less than 1 year - 4.40 per cent

1 year - 5.00 per cent

Above 1 year to 400 days - 5.10 5.2 per cent

Above 400 days and upto 2 Years 5.10 - 5.2 per cent

Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 5.10 - 5.2 per cent

Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 5.25- 5.35 per cent

Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 5.25- 5.35 per cent