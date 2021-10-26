Bateel opens second store in Mumbai at Jio World Drive

Bateel has opened another store in Jio World Drive Mall located at the city's commercial epicenter, the Bandra Kurla Complex.

The JWD(Jio World Drive) boutique showcases the brand’s full range of gourmet products and gifts from organic dates to single origin chocolates, pralines, truffles, nuts, and dressings.

Hamza Patel, MD of AP Group said, “We are happy to announce another successful opening in the city. The last year has been full of learnings and many new challenges wherein we witnessed double digit growth, along with plans of expansions on the cards. It is sheerly the passion and dedication of our team that made this event possible even in these trying times. I believe this boutique in the much-coveted mall of the city is the right way to give gourmands an experience of luscious offerings by the brand."

Headquartered in Dubai, Bateel holds International acclaim and presence in 16 countries with over 40 boutiques and 25 cafes delighting even the most discerning consumers.

The Bateel groves in Al-Ghat, Saudi Arabia, produce more than 20 varieties of premium quality dates, including the famed Ajwa, Mejdool, Kholas and Khidri. Apart from dates, Bateel’s extensive offerings also include premium coffees made from the finest Arabica beans, kahwa, date dhibs (syrup), honey, olive oil complemented by aged date balsamic vinegar, and sparkling date drinks.

