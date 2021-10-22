Curefoods acquires seven food brands in India

Curefoods is a cloud kitchen company that operates brands like EatFit. It announced its acquisition of multiple D2C food brands across the country. Curefoods already has 10 brands in its portfolio, of which seven are new acquisitions featuring the likes of CakeZone and MasalaBox.

Curefoods has also acquired exclusive online franchising rights for YumLane, Sharief Bhai, and Aligarh House. Curefoods is looking at on-boarding a total of 25 brands. The company has already signed 15 more letters of intent (LOIs).

Some of the Curefoods acquired brands are:

MasalaBox, which includes subscription-based home-cooked meals, is currently present in Bengaluru and Kochi with Hyderabad added post its acquisition.

Paratha Box is a Bengaluru-based brand specialising in all-day Indian breakfast meals.

Cake Zone is one of India’s largest online confectionary chains. Currently focused in southern India.

Ammi’s Biryani is a Bengaluru-based brand serving up one of India’s most popular dishes – biryani.

Olio and Crusto’s are also now part of Curefoods’ umbrella now.

Chaat Street, Bengaluru’s leading online ‘chaat’ brand has joined the Curefoods umbrella to scale its operations and expand to multiple cities.



Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods, said: “We are on a mission to make good food easily accessible at affordable prices, and to do this, we are acquiring a host of brands that people recognise and love. We are excited to have all the newly acquired brands on board and look forward to serving India some really great food.”

Gokul Kandhi, business head, Curefoods, added: “We are thrilled to have on board some really great food brands that are serving up delicious meals across geographies in India.”