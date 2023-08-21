'Be it a sanyasi or...': Rajinikanth explains why he touched feet of UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday explained why he touched the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The actor met the chief minister at his official residence in Lucknow after a special screening of his movie 'Jailer' on Saturday. During the meeting, he touched the chief minister's feet. The actor was criticised by some who he should not have touched the feet of the chief minister as was elder to Yogi.

However, today, the actor said: "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only."

On Saturday, after a video of the meeting went viral, some social media users reacted negatively.

Irfan, a social media user, said: "Waste meeting, damaged his own image by Rajinikanth. Should be avoided falling on his feet. Whole jailer movie positivity turns into the negative vibe."

One person, however, backed the actor saying there was nothing wrong if anyone wants to take a blessing from anyone. "He's a person with high spiritual belief, i don't think anything is wrong here if he wants to take blessing from anyone...it's his wish."