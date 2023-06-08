Bihar boy rescued after being trapped between a slab and pillar of bridge for 3 days

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday rescued an 11-year-old boy, who was trapped between a slab and a pillar of a bridge in Bihar’s Rohtas district.

An operation by the NDRF team to rescue the boy started on Wednesday, two days after he was reported missing.

#WATCH | Rohtas, Bihar: A 12-year-old child who got trapped in the foot of the bridge built on a river located in Nasriganj has been rescued by a team of NDRF. pic.twitter.com/ZESc0eiDOA — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

“The child has been rescued and taken to a hospital in Sasaram,” said Upendra Pal, the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bikranganj.

“His condition is not normal,” Pal added.

11-year-old Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Khirya village, was found trapped in between the pillar and a slab of Nasriganj-Daudnagar bridge in Bihar’s Rohtas. Nasriganj-Daudnagar bridge is built over the Son River in Atimi village.

The NDRF team arrived on the spot for a rescue operation after they were informed about the incident.

The father of the boy, Shatrudhan Prasad, earlier informed local authorities that Ranjan was mentally unsound and had gone missing two days ago.

While searching for him, a woman informed the family that the boy was stuck between the overbridge pillar and slab.



Also Watch: Mohammed Siraj’s viral video at WTC Final 2023. All about the son of auto-rickshaw driver, who was forced to play cricket while wearing slippers during his early days

Also Read: Multibagger cement stock hits 52-week high on record date for final dividend

Also Watch: Whistleblower claims US govt in possession of UFOs. From the latest row to NASA’s video of ‘UFO’ over Middle East, here’s everything you need to know