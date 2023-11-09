Billionaire Uday Kotak's son Jay shares first picture of wedding with ex-Miss India Aditi Arya

Jay Kotak, the son of Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak, on Thursday shared the first picture of his wedding with Aditi Arya, former Miss India and an MBA graduate from Yale. Jay posted the picture on X (formerly Twitter) and briefly wrote just the date of the marriage, which is November 7, 2023.

The wedding took place in Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre and other functions were held in Udaipur, Moneycontrol reported on Wednesday.

An Instagram handle, which shares updates on the family of Mukesh Ambani, shared glimpses of the RIL chairman and his wife Nita making an appearance at the wedding. Nita Ambani was also seen interacting with Uday Kotak, in one of the pictures shared by the fan page.

In May this year, Jay Kotak, who co-heads Kotak811, gave a shout-out to his fiancée for having "completed her MBA from Yale University". He also shared two pictures of Arya in her graduation robe. "Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you Aditi Arya," Kotak wrote on May 24.

Jay Kotak holds an MBA degree from Harvard Business School and a BA in History from Columbia University. Arya, on the other hand, graduated in finance from Delhi University's Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. She was crowned Miss India World in 2015.

Arya has also worked as an associate analyst at Ernst and Young, an audit firm. She made her Tollywood debut with director Puri Jagannadh's film 'Ism'. She also featured in Ranveer Singh-starrer '83', a biographical sports drama film written and directed by Kabir Khan. The movie is based on the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.