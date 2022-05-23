Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw suggests reforms at Bengaluru airport; here's why

Indian billionaire and promoter of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to Twitter addressing the issue of long queues and chaos at the Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, especially at the immigration counter. Mazumdar-Shaw quote tweeted a tweet by music composer Ricky Khej who on Sunday wrote that he was stuck with over 1000 people waiting at the immigration counters as few were functioning.

"We need to outsource immigration services based on technology," Mazumdar-Shaw wrote.

Grammy-winning music composer Ricky Kej had taken to the microblogging site complaining about the “pathetic state of immigration” at Bengaluru International Airport. The Indian-origin composer, who recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, said he had to face long queues at the airport where not all counters were working and the staff was unhelpful and clueless.

"Why have so many flights, when there is no capacity?," he wrote.

The video posted by him showed queues of people waiting for their turn at the Kempegowda International airport.

Pathetic state of immigration at the Bengaluru International Airport. Been in line for over an hour now. Currently well over 1000 people waiting, not all counters working, staff is clueless, inefficient. @BLRAirport Why have so many flights, when there is no capacity? @kiranshaw pic.twitter.com/6MkcuU1G5S — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) May 21, 2022

"How are we expected to build #BrandIndia if this is the welcome that everyone gets by the airports. The first impression of India for foreign travellers," Kej further wrote.

Kej's tweet drew an inflow of mixed comments. Few even compared the delayed service at Bengaluru airport to the airports in developed countries. To this Ricky posted another tweet stating, "I see a lot of comments naming some other country immigration as being worse than Bengaluru. Our mindset needs to change. We are comfortable with ourselves if we are not the worst! Haha.. we pat our backs if we manage to be second to worst. Why not try and be among the best?"

