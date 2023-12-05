'Borders don't matter': Pakistan woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man

A Pakistani woman arrived in India on Tuesday to marry a Kolkata resident with whom her marriage has been fixed in January next year. Javeria Khanum, who is from Karachi, crossed over to India from the Wagah-Attari International Border, where she was welcomed by her fiancé Sameer Khan and future father-in-law Ahmed Kamal Khan Yousafzai to the beats of 'dhol'.

India has granted a 45-day visa to Javeria. After she arrived in India, Sameer thanked the Indian government for their cooperation. "Borders do not matter when the intentions are pure," he said. Sameer and Javeria will get married in January next year, after which she will apply for a long-term visa.

"I have been granted a 45-day visa. I am very happy to be here. Just on arrival, I am already getting so much love here. In the first week of January the marriage will be solemnised," Javeria said. "It is a happy ending and a happy beginning. Everyone back home was very happy. I can't believe I have got the visa after five years," she added.

India Today reported that Maqbool Ahmed Wasi Qadian, a journalist and social worker, helped Javeria in procuring the visa to come to India. He has helped many Pakistani brides in getting visas.

Sameer said his relationship with Javeria started in May 2018. "I had come home from Germany where I was studying. I saw her photo on my mother's phone and expressed my interest. I told my mother that I wanted to get married to Javeria," he said. He also said his friends from his time in Germany – from Africa, Spain, the United States and other countries – are likely to attend his wedding, reported news agency PTI.

Earlier this year, a Pakistani woman, Seema Haider, had illegally entered India to marry a man based in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Seema, 30, had entered India along with her four children on a bus from Nepal in May to marry her partner Sachin. The couple first got in touch in 2019 over the online game PUBG.

(With inputs from PTI)