Brand Taimur, already? Saif Ali Khan isn't complaining about the Taimur Doll

Taimur Ali Khan, one month short of his second birthday, is already a brand. His glamorous celebrity parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, are of course the reason but the little guy has a fan following of his own now. He became an internet sensation the moment he was born. There was a lot of furore over his name (Taimur shares his name with the famous Turco-Mongol emperor Amir Taimur, better known as Timur The Lame). The interest and obsession over the little kid among fans have only grown ever since.

Now, there's a doll created and named after him. A Kerala toy store is selling the doll. Not that this is the first time a doll has been fashioned after a celebrity.The very lissom Katrina Kaif has a doll named after her character Aliya in Dhoom 3.

This is not a best present, this is highly creepy. What disturbs me is; it seems everything has become an act of fun for this country. For every little things they come out with trolls, memes and now THIS which is so not right. #Taimurdoll https://t.co/S43ZYHCO0C - Amruta Kar (@AmrutaKar1) November 20, 2018

The news of the doll, clad in a white Kurta and navy blue Nehru jacket created quite a stir among the Twitterati. Opinions were divided between those who found the doll adorable and those who found the whole idea creepy.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Taimur doll has been flying off the shelves in Kochi toy stores. A Mumbai company has manufactured the doll which is priced at Rs 1400.

Junior Pataudi's popularity has his mother on tenterhooks although she takes this undue attention in her stride. Reacting to the doll she said that Taimur cannot run away from this popularity and neither can the parents. Saif made light of it. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he stated that maybe Taimur's name should be trademarked. He also added those who made the doll should have sent him one at least.

Kareena and Saif have admitted in the past that they can't help the attention their child gets. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror Saif had said, "It's because people love him so much and such things are a blessing for him."

Saif had also confessed on Koffee With Karan 6 that Taimur waves at the shutterbugs and remains unfazed.