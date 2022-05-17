Cannes 2022: PM Modi wishes India success, calls film sector 'remarkable'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Indian film sector 'remarkable' while expressing his happiness on India’s participation as ‘Country of Honour’ at the Cannes Film festival this year. He said that India's participation comes at the momentous meeting of celebration of 75 years of India’s independence, 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival and 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France.

The Prime Minister said that India has a lot of stories to be told and the country truly possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world. PM Modi said that the nation's diversity and heritage is its strength.

India will be the official Country of Honour at the upcoming Marche’ du Film, organised alongside the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, in France. The Country of Honour status ensures India’s presence as Focus Country at the Opening Night of Marche du Film being organised at the Majestic Beach with spotlight on India, its cinema, its culture & heritage.

India is also a Country of Honour at the Cannes Next, under which five new startups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the audio-visual industry. In a major highlight, the World Premier of the Movie 'Rocketry' produced by R. Madhavan is scheduled to be showcased at the Palais des Festivals of the market screening on the May 19, 2022.

PM Modi also expressed his happiness that a Satyajit Ray film has been restored for the screening in the Cannes Classic Section.

The Indian delegation is led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and consists of film celebrities from across India.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Net profit zooms 164% to Rs 2,008 cr; revenue rises 22%

Also Read: Wheat export ban: 4,000 wheat-laden trucks stranded at Gujarat port