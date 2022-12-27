Caught on CCTV! Noida high-rise resident drags house help out of elevator; FIR filed

A video of a Noida woman dragging her domestic help out of an elevator has gone viral on social media. The woman has been identified as Shefali Kaul, a resident of Noida's Cleo County society in Sector 120. The whole act was caught on CCTV.

In the 42-second clip, the woman can be seen holding the girl, Anita, by her neck in the elevator. As the gate opened, Kaul forcefully tried to take Anita out of the elevator. Anita resisted but eventually lost control and Kaul succeeded in dragging her out of the elevator.

Elevator CCTV captures what a resident of Noida’s upscale Cleo County society did to her domestic help, reportedly to force her to work. FIR registered. Full story on @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/SeyNKkyDtT — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 27, 2022

Anita used to work as a full-time house help for Kaul. She was thrashed by the resident and sustained injuries on her face, neck, and arms, India Today reported on Tuesday.

Anita’s family has alleged that Shefali used to beat her up on a daily basis and did not let her go to her home.

The ADCP Central Noida said that a case has been registered based on the complaint of the father, Padam Singh. The father alleged that his daughter was beaten by Kaul.

थाना फेस-3 क्षेत्रांतर्गत CLEO काउंटी सोसायटी में महिला द्वारा डोमेस्टिक हेल्प के तौर पर काम करने वाली लड़की को बंधक बनाकर मारपीट करने के संबंध में लड़की के पिता द्वारा दी गई सूचना के आधार पर FIR पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

बाइट ~ ADCP सेंट्रल नोएडा ! pic.twitter.com/jQIgAIn1aL — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) December 27, 2022

According to the report, Noida Phase 3 police station in charge said that the girl used to live at Shefali Kaul's house in Cleo County.

"As per the agreement, Anita was employed to work for the Noida resident 24*7. A case has been registered on the basis of the victim's complaint. Her medical is being done and soon the accused will be arrested," the station in charge said.

An FIR has been registered with the Phase 3 police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

