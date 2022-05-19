CCI approves merger by absorption of Covidshield Technologies into Biocon Biologics

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday approved merger by absorption of Covidshield Technologies into Biocon Biologics in consideration for acquisition of approximately 15 per cent equity shareholding of Biocon Biologics by Serum Institute Life Sciences.

The Proposed Combination involves merger by absorption of Covidshield Technologies Private Limited (CTPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Serum Institute Life Sciences Private Limited into the Biocon Biologics Limited, pursuant to a scheme of merger in consideration of which the former will acquire approximately 15 per cent equity shareholding on a fully diluted basis in the target company, the latter.

Serum Insitute Life Sciences is a subsidiary of Serum Institute of India Private Limited and was established as a company for further development and commercialisation of vaccines and therapies against COVID-19. It also had plans to further develop vaccines against other infectious diseases. At present, it is in the process of setting up its own manufacturing facility.

“CTPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Acquirer, which shall be merged into the Target pursuant to the Proposed Transaction. It was incorporated to undertake the business of marketing, selling and distributing vaccines, drugs and other pharmaceutical products,” CCI said in a statement.

“[Biocon Biologics] is a subsidiary of Biocon Limited, and it offers treatment for chronic and acute diseases such as diabetes, oncology, nephrology, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The Target also has research and development centres in Bengaluru and Chennai. It has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Malaysia for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and insulins,” it said.





Also Read: Boehringer Ingelheim gets approval from drug regulator to market its cardiac drug in India

Also Read: AirAsia India offering 50% discount on excess baggage fees in international flights