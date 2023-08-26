Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases new video of Pragyan rover roaming on Moon's South Pole; WATCH

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday released another video of Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover which can be seen taking a walk on the South Pole of the Moon. "Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole," the space agency said while sharing the 40-second video.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

What's new here?



Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru to meet the scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Addressing the ISRO team there, he announced the name of the site where the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed. He said the place where the spacecraft has landed will be called 'Shiv Shakti' point.

"The point where the moon lander of Chandrayaan-3 landed will now be known as 'Shiv Shakti'". "In Shiv, there is a resolution for the welfare of humanity and Shakti gives us the strength to fulfill those resolutions. This Shiv Shakti Point of the moon also gives a sense of connection with Himalaya to Kanyakumari," he added.

Emphasizing the welfare core of the pursuit of science, the Prime Minister said that these pious resolutions need the blessings of Shakti and that "Shakti is our Nari Shakti". "In the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, our women scientists, the country's Nari Shakti have played a big role, he emphasized. Shri Modi remarked. 'Shiv Shakti' Point of the Moon will bear witness to this scientific and philosophical thinking of India," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that the point where Chandrayaan 2 left its footprints will now be called ‘Tiranga’. This point, the Prime Minister said, will serve as an inspiration for every effort that India makes and remind us that failure is not the end. "Success is a guarantee where there is strong will power," he said.

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon on August 23. The space agency has been sharing pictures and videos of the rover roving on the lunar surface. The ISRO on Friday shared a video showing how the ramp facilitated the roll-down of the rover.

A two-segment ramp facilitated the roll-down of the rover. A solar panel enabled the rover to generate power.



Here is how the rapid deployment of the ramp and solar panel took place, prior to the rolldown of the rover.



The deployment mechanisms, totalling 26 in the Ch-3 mission, were developed at U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)/ISRO, Bengaluru

"A solar panel enabled the rover to generate power. Here is how the rapid deployment of the ramp and solar panel took place, prior to the rolldown of the rover. The deployment mechanisms, totalling 26 in the Ch-3 mission, were developed at U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)/ISRO, Bengaluru," the space agency said.