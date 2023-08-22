Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing tomorrow: UGC urges higher education institutions to organise special live-streaming 

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is just hours away from scripting history by landing its third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon.

The space agency on Sunday said the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It invited institutions to organise the live streaming of the soft landing within their premises.

Two days after this, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has encouraged higher education institutions to seize this remarkable moment by organising special live-streaming sessions of the event for students.

The commission said that the landing of Chandrayaan-3 will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as the country collectively celebrates the prowess of Indian science and technology. "It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation," the commission noted.

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land approximately at 6:04 pm on August 23, Wednesday. The UGC has requested the institutions to organise special assemblies from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The commission has urged students and faculty to actively participate and watch the live streaming of this extraordinary event.

ISRO will provide live coverage of the moon landing from 5:27 pm on August 23, through their official website - isro.gov.in - and their official YouTube and Facebook pages. Those who prefer to watch on television can see the live coverage on DD National.

The Uttar Pradesh administration has directed government schools to arrange a live telecast of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing for students. The state government said that the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel, and DD National. "In such a situation, arrangements should be made for live telecast by organising special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm," the government said as per news agency ANI.