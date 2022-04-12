Chennai- based IT firm Ideas2IT gifts cars to 100 employees

Ideas2IT, a Chennai-based IT firm has gifted over 100 cars to its employees for their constant support and unparalleled contributions to the company's success and growth. The IT firm has gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees according to a news report by ANI.

Hari Subramanian, Marketing Head, Ideas2IT said, "We are gifting 100 cars to 100 of our employees who have been a part of us for more than 10 years. We have a strength of 500 employees. Our concept is to return the wealth we have received, to the employees."

Murali Vivekanandan, founder and Chairman, Ideas2IT said that the employees have helped in improving the company with all their efforts and the company is not giving cars to them, they have earned it with their hard work.

"Seven-eight years ago we promised that when we get lefty goals, we will share our wealth. Awarding these cars is just the first step. We plan to roll out more such initiatives in the near future," Vivekanandan added.

"It is always great to receive gifts from the organization; on every occasion, the company shares its happiness with gifts like gold coins, iPhones. Car is a very big thing for us," said Prasath, an employee, who received the gift from the company.

Few days back a Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) Kissflow gifted luxury BMW cars to its five senior executives, each worth about Rs 1 crore, as a gift.

(With quotes and inputs from ANI)

