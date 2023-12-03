Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: BJP races ahead of Congress in a major blow to Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Election result 2023: In a big surprise, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) briefly raced ahead of Congress in Chhattisgarh in early trends. At one point, the BJP was leading on 48 seats while Congress was ahead on just 44. The figure changed as the margin of lead in several seats are less than 500 votes.

The Congress took the lead in early rounds of counting, but the BJP tightened the race. However, the Congress has now reclaimed the top position, with the lead extending to 48 seats while the BJP is ahead on 40. Even though the saffron party, as of now, is behind Congress, it has gained 25-plus seats from what it had got in the last election.

In the 2018 election, the Congress had swept the polls with 68 of 90 seats while the BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years, was restricted to just 15. From 15 seats, the BJP has taken its lead to 40-plus seats - a development that suggests anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress in just five years.

