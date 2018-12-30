Cipla recalls 4,800 bottles of anti-HIV tablets from American market

Drug major Cipla is recalling 4,800 bottles of Nevirapine extended-release tablets used for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from the American market, according to a report by the US health regulator.

As per the latest Enforcement Report by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the reason for the recall of the bottles is 'failed dissolution specifications'.

Nevirapine extended-release tablets, 400 mg in the 30-count bottle have been manufactured by Cipla at its Goa facility for Cipla USA Inc, it added.

The US health regulator has not yet classified the voluntary recall by the company, the report said.

