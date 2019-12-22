CM Bhupesh Baghel woos investors, vows to make Chhattisgarh industrial hub

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has invited investors to seize business opportunities in the state and said his government is aiming to turn it into an investment hub.

The chief minister urged investors to take advantage of the state's liberalised investment policies and improved business environment.

Chhattisgarh has become a land of 3 Ps -- potential, prosperity and possibility, he said.

The state's new industrial policy looks to promote sustainable and inclusive industrial development across sectors. The policy is very flexible and provides various incentives, he added.

"The business atmosphere in the state has improved significantly compared to earlier and we are receiving good response from the industries who are keen to invest in the state," Baghel said while sharing his plan of holding an investors' summit in the state.

Baghel, who has just completed one year as chief minister, said his state was "being neglected earlier. Chhattisgarh is the ninth largest state. It has a population of 2.80 crore. It has 40 per cent forest cover. But still, industry has been limited predominantly to the core sectors."

The investors are free to explore the potential in sectors like eco-tourism, food processing, agro-forestry, health and pharma, hotels, textile, steel, cement and mining.

The single-window clearance system works in its true spirit in the state but still, if any issue comes up, the government will extend all support to industrialists, whether it be clearances or developing infrastructure, he said.

Chhattisgarh is currently one of the fastest-growing states on the back of the inclusive development policies adopted by the state government. "The government's focuses on development in the backward areas of the state," he added.

Speaking further on his government's achievements in the past one year, Baghel said Chhattisgarh is not affected by the economic slowdown because the state has put money in the citizen's pocket through loan waiver of farmers and procuring paddy at MSP of Rs 2,500. The money ultimately came back to the market, he emphasised.

The government also decided to return the land of the tribal people. It decided to return 4,200 acres of land to 1,700 farmers when the industry proposed to be set up there did not come up after the land acquisition

"This land was acquired for setting up steel plant of Tata," he said.

Baghel also said the government has decided to extend the duration of recruitment of employees for grade III and IV in Korba district, along with Bastar and Sarguja division.

His government also amended the Chhattisgarh District Mineral Trust Rule, 2015 to ensure that District Mineral Foundation (DMF) caters to education, nutrition and other major needs of the mining-affected areas.

"For the last 19 years, the major emphasis of development was laid down in urban cities. We changed it and established this model in rural areas," he asserted.

