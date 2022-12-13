Coming soon: Metro connectivity between Noida, IGI airports via New Delhi station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for a detailed project report for the construction of the proposed metro rail link between New Delhi Railway Station and Greater Noida, news agency PTI reported.

The proposed rail link is part of the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to provide last-mile metro connectivity to the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

A team of DMRC made a presentation to YEIDA officials regarding the rail line between Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area and New Delhi Railway Station, covering a distance of 37 km over 11 stations in an estimated one hour's time.

Shailendra Bhatia, YEIDA's officer on special duty and nodal officer for the Noida Airport said there will be two metro rail stretches - one between Noida Airport and Knowledge Park in Greater Noida and the other from Knowledge Park to New Delhi Railway Station, which is to be developed.

The YEIDA has asked the DMRC to submit the complete project report by March 31, 2023.

During the presentation, the DMRC officials told YEIDA that the proposed metro route between the Noida International Airport in Jewar and the Indira Gandhi International Airport can be connected via the New Delhi Railway Station, from where the metro currently operates to Delhi's IGI Airport.

The check-in facility for Jewar airport will be available to the passengers at various stations. In the presentation, the DMRC officials also said that the distance between the two airports will be about 1 hour. The total number of stations on this route has been proposed to be 11.

The proposed distance from Knowledge Park in Greater Noida to New Delhi Railway Station will be about 37 km, of which 3 km will be underground and 34 km will be elevated.

Currently, work is underway for the Noida airport in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)