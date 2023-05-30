Congress' Rahul Gandhi arrives in San Francisco for 10-day US visit: Here's his schedule

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in the United States (US). He landed in San Francisco where he was received by Sam Pitroda, who handles the party's overseas affairs. Pitroda is credited to be the father of India's telecom revolution. Rahul Gandhi is on a 10 days visit to the US.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in San Francisco, USA. He is on a 10 days visit to the United States.



(Video: Indian Overseas Congress) pic.twitter.com/YFWoubZnq2 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

Gandhi is scheduled to interact with students at the prestigious Stanford University in San Francisco. He will address a press conference and have meetings with lawmakers and think tanks in Washington DC. He is also likely to address Indian Americans and interact with Wall Street executives and university students during his week-long tour of the USA. He is slated to conclude his trip with a public gathering in New York on June 4. The interaction would take place at the Javits Center in New York.

Last week, Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda said Gandhi's visit is aimed at promoting shared values and a vision of “real democracy”. "The purpose of his (Gandhi’s) trip is to connect, interact and begin a new conversation with various individuals, institutions, and media, including the Indian diaspora that is growing in numbers in the United States and abroad to promote the shared values and vision of the real democracy with a focus on freedom, inclusion, sustainability, justice, peace, and opportunities world over,” Pitroda said in a statement.

Rahul Gandhi received a new ordinary passport on Sunday, two days after a local court granted its no objection to the issuance of the same, the news agency PTI reported citing sources. The passport office had assured Gandhi in the morning that the passport would be issued to him on Sunday and he got it in the afternoon, the report said. The former Congress chief had applied for an ordinary passport after surrendering the old diplomatic passport issued to him when he was a member of parliament.

Gandhi's visit to the US comes just a week after the Congress party recorded a thumping majority in Karnataka.