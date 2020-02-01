Coronavirus update: 95 of 324 Indians who arrived from China moved to ITBP camp for observation

Ninety-five out of the 324 Indians, who arrived in the special Air India flight from Wuhan, China at Delhi's IGI Airport today, have been moved to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp at Chhawla camp in West Delhi for medical observation.

Vivek Pandey, IBP Spokesperson, said that ITBP had arranged facilities for hosting the Indians from the airport to the camp. The paramilitary force had also made arrangements of around 600 beds at the camp as a quarantine facility for families coming from China, he added.

Pandey said, "All basic amenities - fooding, lodging, and WiFi will be provided to the people. ITBP Doctors and personnel are present to look after them. An expert team of ITBP and Safdurjang Hospital and Doctors with sufficient medicines are already placed".

As death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China rises, several countries are flying their nationals from Hubei province, the epicentre of coronavirus.

Three hundred twenty-four Indians landed in Delhi at around 7:30 am on February 1 from Wuhan. Majority of them are students.

Government is now planning to send another Air India flight to fly back the remaining Indian citizens. Air India says the flight from Delhi to Wuhan will depart at 12.50 pm on Saturday with the same doctors, and a different crew and aircraft.

We urge all Indian citizens from Hubei who intend to avail this flight for India and not yet contacted the Embassy, to urgently call the hotlines (+8618610952903 and +8618612083629) or dedicated email ID helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in before 0800 hours on February 1, 2020. (3/3) - India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 31, 2020

Also Read: Budget 2020: Watch Live Streaming on Aaj Tak, India Today

Also Read: Oh! GDP grew only 6.1% - not 6.8% - last fiscal, says MOSPI