Oh! GDP grew only 6.1% - not 6.8% - last fiscal, says MOSPI

Indian economy's growth rate for the financial year 2018-19 has been revised downwards to 6.1 per cent, government data showed. The provisional GDP estimates for FY19 was pegged at 6.8 per cent. This downward revision will lead to upward revision in growth estimates for the ongoing fiscal.

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2018-19 and 2017-18 stand at Rs 139.81 lakh crore and Rs 131.75 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 6.1 per cent during 2018-19 and 7.0 per cent during 2017-18," the government said in a statement.