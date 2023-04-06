Covid surge: Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers tomorrow

Amid the sharp rise in Covid cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting with state health ministers on Friday, news agency ANI reported. The virtual meet will also be attended by Empowered Group and NTGAI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation ) officials.

India recorded 5,335 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the highest in 195 days. On September 23 last year, 5,383 cases were recorded in a single day. The death toll has increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths -- two each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Kerala and Punjab, and seven reconciled by Kerala.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid and influenza situation in the country in terms of preparedness of health infrastructure. This high-level review meeting came against the backdrop of a spike in influenza cases in the country and a rise in Covid cases in the preceding weeks.

The Prime Minister directed officials to enhance the Whole Genome Sequencing of Positive Samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories. This will support tracking of newer variants if any, and timely response. He emphasized Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing masks on hospital premises by patients, health professionals, and health workers. He also stressed that wearing masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas.

On Wednesday, Delhi's Covid positivity rate breached the 25 per cent mark as the city recorded 509 fresh cases in a single day. The positivity rate stood at 26.54 per cent, while no new fatalities were logged. Delhi had recorded 521 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day rise since August 27 last year.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the surge in infection cases in the national capital and is "prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Wednesday said the government was prepared to deal with any situation arising out of a rise in cases. Currently, there is no Covid patient in ICU or on ventilator support in the state, Singh said and assured that the situation is under control.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the people of the state to follow covid appropriate behaviour and wear masks in crowded places to check the spread of the virus. He said his government has been closely monitoring the situation and society has to learn to live with Covid.

(With inputs from PTI)