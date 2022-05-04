Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 fragrance to launch on Myntra

E-commerce brand Myntra, on Wednesday, announced its partnership with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and launch of his fragrance range, CR7 in India.

Myntra will exclusively offer a range of over 16 SKUs (stock-keeping units) including perfumes, body mists, and deodorants, the company said in a statement.

CR7’s deodorants will be available at Rs 790, while the colognes (EDTs) at Rs 4,900 on average. Further, Myntra has planned for a takeover of the app set for its launch, in addition to holding a competition on social media post-launch, where the winner will get a CR7 gift hamper worth Rs 8000-10000.

"Cristiano enjoys a huge fan following in the country, and the launch of CR7 is set to create a furore amongst his fans, and beauty and fragrance enthusiasts. Onboarding a brand promoted by the legend himself with Myntra’s reach and wide base of fashion-forward customers makes a powerful equation slated for success," said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.

Launched in 2017, CR7 caters to people in the age group of 14-40, with a keen interest in sports or Cristiano himself.

Myntra expects that the partnership with the platform will allow CR7 access to the country’s fashion-forward customers on the lookout for the best in global fashion and lifestyle.

"With CR7, Ronaldo brings his personal experiences to the table with power-packed scents! The range is available online for the first time in India on Myntra for all fans to grab fabulous scents. Together with our partner Myntra, we will aim to boost the brand’s online presence and reach while tapping into the huge existing consumer base of Myntra," said Mayank Bahety, Director, Beauty Concepts Pvt Ltd.