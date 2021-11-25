Cryptocurrency is here to stay: Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

"I am very positive about crypto. It is fundamentally based on cryptography and will be the mainstream technology in a few years like the internet which is (now) part of daily life," he said.

Fintech firm Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Thursday said cryptocurrency is here to stay and it is fundamentally based on cryptography, the study of secure communications techniques. Speaking at an interactive session organised by ICC virtually, Sharma said crypto is Silicon Valley’s answer to Wall Street.



“I am very positive about crypto. It is fundamentally based on cryptography and will be the mainstream technology in a few years like the internet which is (now) part of daily life,” he said.

Also Read: Exclusive: OYO’s $1.2 billion IPO slated for early next year; targets $10 -12 billion valuation

Also Read: IPO fundraising breaches Rs 1 trillion mark for first time ever