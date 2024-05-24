Dayal Opticals extends its reach to Punjab with the opening of its inaugural store in Chandigarh

Dayal Opticals, leading name in the luxury eyewear industry announces its expansion to Punjab with the launch of their first brick & mortar store in Chandigarh.This new venture marks a milestone for the brand's strategic expansion outside Delhi NCR. The Chandigarh showroom located in the vibrant sector 8 at the heart of the city boasts a sleek and modern design, providing luxurious shopping experiences, personalised service and an extensive selection of high-end eyewear that caters to a variety of tastes and styles.

Sarvash Kalra, Director of Dayal Opticals, shares the inspiration behind this move: "Chandigarh had always been on my mind when it came to expanding outside Delhi NCR. We have a large number of clients coming in from Punjab to our Delhi stores, which made our entry into Chandigarh a very natural next move. Punjab's fashion scene has exploded in the past decade, and fashion enthusiasts in the state are defining the style of new, modern India. I felt like they deserved the best brands in their city without having to travel hundreds of kilometres for the same."

Dayal Opticals is committed to offering the world's finest eyewear to the people of Chandigarh, ensuring both quality and style. The new showroom showcases a vast array of boutique and fashion house brands, offering a glimpse into our extensive portfolio available in Chandigarh. Among the boutique brands showcased are Akoni, VAVA, Capote, Anna Karin Karlsson, Rigards, Valentino, and Off White, while our collection of fashion house brands boasts names like Celine, Gucci, Prada, Tom Ford, Versace, and Burberry, among others, from our rich and varied selection.

The new showroom features a wide range of eyewear from the most sought-after brands globally. Dayal Opticals invites all fashion enthusiasts and eyewear aficionados in Chandigarh to visit the new store and explore the exclusive collections.