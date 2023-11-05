Delhi air pollution: GRAP-IV restrictions imposed; trucks' entry banned, classes may go offline

The Centre's pollution control panel - Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) - on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region. Now, an 8-point action plan as per Stage-IV of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect from today in the entire NCR.

Under this 8-point action plan, entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks) has been stopped.

An 8-point action plan as per Stage-IV of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect from today in the entire NCR. This 8-point action plan includes steps: Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all… pic.twitter.com/Rc357cLaMw — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in the city, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services, have been banned.

The state governments and Delhi may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode. They will also now take a decision on allowing public, municipal, and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home.

The state governments may consider additional emergency measures like the closure of colleges/ educational institutions non-emergency and closure commercial of activities, permitting the running of vehicles on the odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.