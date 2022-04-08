Delhi cab, auto drivers to go on strike against soaring CNG prices from April 18

Following the rising prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), cab and auto drivers in Delhi are staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday and demanded revision of fares. They also threatened the government that they would go on an "indefinite strike" from April 18 if their demands were not met, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, with another hike of Rs 2.5 per kg, the price of CNG (compressed natural gas) has cumulatively increased by Rs 9.10 per kg in the last six days. CNG now costs Rs 69.11 per kg in the national capital Delhi.

Protesting drivers, including those from ride-hailing apps Ola and Uber cabs, also sent memorandum of their demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today.

President of 'Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association' Ravi Rathor said that the government should either slash CNG prices or revise fares.

''We want justice. We have given ultimatum to the central as well as the city government to go on indefinite strike from April 18 if our demands related to reducing the rates of CNG or revision of cab and auto fares are not met,'' Rathor told PTI.

He said that prices of CNG are nearing Rs 70 per kg but cab and auto drivers are still operating on old fares. It has become tough for drivers to operate with skyrocketing CNG prices.

Rathor further said that fare revision is pending for the last 7-8 years despite the fact that inflation in these years have grown much.

''Cab companies come under state and central governments so the authorities should mount pressure on them to increase fares. Currently we are plying cabs at price range of Rs 6.75 to Rs 8 per kilometre. Seeing the current scenario, fares should be in the range of Rs 16-18 per kilometre. If fares cannot be revised then rates of CNG should be reduced," Rathor said.

He said that Friday's protest at Jantar Mantar was just a symbolic agitation but all drivers will observe complete ''Chakka Jam'' from April 18 if there is no solution.

Rathor, who claims to have around 4 lakh drivers as members in Delhi-NCR, said that auto and cabs kept operating on Friday and there was no shortage of such transport on roads.

Ola and Uber cabs and autos were also available during the day.

Other auto and taxi unions including Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union have already threatened to go on indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand to provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG is not met.

Notably, around 1 lakh auto rickshaws are currently plying in the national capital and Delhi's public transport, including cabs, autos, taxis and buses, is majorly CNG driven.

Meanwhile, fuel prices have surged for the 14th time in the last 14 days, with petrol and diesel rates going up by Rs 10 per litre each in the past 16 days.

(With PTI inputs)

