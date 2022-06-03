Delhi court dismisses Karti Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

A Delhi special court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram and co-accused in a case of an alleged money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a scam pertaining to the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

Special Judge MK Nagpal denied relief to Karti, saying there was not enough ground to allow his application.

Kart's lawyer has currently sought permission to keep order in abeyance for 7 days and to allow him to move Delhi High Court for relief.

Earlier, the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had granted interim protection to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram from arrest till May 30.

Meanwhile, the CBI had questioned Karti Chidambaram for eight hours for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Earlier this month, CBI teams had conducted coordinated search operations at 10 locations in multiple cities in the country, including residences of the Chidambarams in Chennai and Delhi.

(With inputs from Aneesha Mathur)