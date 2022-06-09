Delhi court extends Satyendar Jain's ED custody till June 13 in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has got further custody till June 13 of arrested Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain in an alleged money laundering case after Delhi court on Thursday extended the custodial date. Jain was arrested by ED on 30 May.

Currently, Jain has filed a bail application through his lawyer in court.

On Tuesday ED had seized Rs 2.82 crore of cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg under money-laundering case registered against Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain from unexplained sources to be secreted in his premises and his aide during its day-long raid conducted on June 6, news agency ANI reported.

The probe agency had on Monday conducted searches at the residence of Satyendar Jain in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

Jain was arrested after the ED in April this year attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others. The ED had registered a criminal case against the AAP leader based on this FIR which was lodged by the CBI in which it had been alleged that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder.

The AAP Minister had reportedly floated or bought several shell companies in Delhi. He also laundered black money worth Rs 16.39 crore through 54 shell companies of three hawala operators of Kolkata.

In November 2019, the Home Ministry approved the prosecution of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain in cases related to disproportionate assets and money laundering. Besides, Home and Health, Jain holds Power and PWD, among other portfolios, in the AAP-led Delhi government.

The Delhi High court on Saturday stayed the order of a special court allowing Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to have counsel during the interrogation by the ED. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed an FIR against Jain in a money laundering case on August 25, 2017.

(With agency inputs)