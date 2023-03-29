Delhi logs highest daily Covid cases in 7 months, positivity jumps to nearly 14%

Delhi recorded 300 Covid cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in seven months. The positivity rate climbed to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Two more Covid-related deaths were also reported in the city. In the last few weeks, Covid cases are rising in some states including Delhi.

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 214 cases with a positivity rate of 11.82 per cent. This was higher than 115 reported on Monday with a positivity rate of 7.45 per cent. Till last Saturday, the positivity rate was about 5 per cent and cases were at 139. However, on Sunday, the daily count shot up to 153 with a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent.

Delhi has witnessed a sudden spike in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in the city and it had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out. With the fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll due to the viral infection stands at 26,526.

Covid cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has also witnessed a surge in its daily Covid count, with 483 new cases on Wednesday. The fresh cases have pushed the overall tally to 81,42,992. The state reported three Covid deaths for the second consecutive day, pushing up the toll to 1,48,441. On Tuesday, the state reported 450 cases and three fatalities. According to the health bulletin, 11,628 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest 268 cases, followed by 130 in the Pune circle, 24 in Kolhapur, 22 in Nashik, 12 in Nagpur, nine each in Latur, Akola and Aurangabad circles, said the department.

India records highest daily Covid cases in 5 months

India on Wednesday recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new Covid cases, the highest in five months. The new cases pushed the active tally to 11,903. A total of 2,208 cases were recorded on October 28 last year. The Covid death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven latest fatalities -- three in Maharashtra, one in Karnataka, and three reconciled by Kerala.

(With inputs from PTI)

