Delhi-NCR to get tomato at discounted prices from Friday as Centre intervenes

The Centre on Wednesday informed that it has directed cooperatives Nafed and NCCF to procure tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres, where retail prices have skyrocketed in the last one month. The stocks of tomatoes will be distributed through retail outlets at discounted prices to consumers in the Delhi-NCR region from July 14, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Retail prices of tomatoes have seen a sharp jump up to Rs 200 per kg in several parts of the country due to supply disruption caused by heavy rains in the country. The targeted centres for release have been identified on the basis of absolute increase in retail prices over the past one month in centres where prevailing prices are above the all-India average, the ministry said.

Tomato is produced almost in all the states in the country, though in varying quantities. Maximum production is in southern and western regions, contributing 56-58 per cent of all Indian production. Southern and Western regions are surplus states and they feed to other markets depending on production seasons.

The production seasons are also different across regions. The peak harvesting season occurs from December to February. The periods during July-August and October-November are generally the lean production months for tomatoes. "July coinciding with monsoon season adds to further challenges related to distribution and increased transit losses adding to price rise," the ministry said.

The cycle of planting and harvesting seasons and variation across regions are primarily responsible for price seasonality in tomatoes. Apart from the normal price seasonality, the ministry said, temporary supply chain disruptions and crop damage due to adverse weather conditions often lead to sudden price spikes.

Currently, the supplies coming to markets in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some other states are mostly from Maharashtra especially Satara, Narayangaon, and Nashik which is expected to last till this month's end, the ministry said. Madanapalle (Chittoor) in Andhra Pradesh also has continued arrivals in reasonable quantities. The arrivals in Delhi-NCR are mainly from Himachal Pradesh and some quantity comes from Kolar in Karnataka.

New crop arrivals are expected soon from Nashik. Next month, additional supply is expected to come from Narayangaon and Aurangabad belt. "Madhya Pradesh arrivals are also expected to start. Prices are anticipated to cool down in the near future, accordingly," the ministry added.

