'Development of India-China ties premised on peace at borders,' Rajnath Singh tells Chinese Defence Minister in 1st meet since Galwan clash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held talks with his Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu, a first since troops of India and China clashed in Ladakh's Galwan valley in 2020. The talks were held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers’ meeting in Delhi.

The two ministers had frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. "The Raksha Mantri categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on the prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders," the statement said. "He added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments."

The defence minister reiterated that violation of existing agreements had eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.

India and China have been engaged in talks to resolve the border crisis that erupted after Chinese troops advanced in some areas of Ladakh claimed by India.

Both sides held the 18th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on April 23.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the country's relationship with China was "challenging and abnormal". "China situation is very fragile and the situation is very challenging. You cannot violate agreements and pretend that everything is normal," he said while speaking India Today Conclave in New Delhi.

Jaishankar said the only way to improve ties with China was if they stop breaching border agreements. "There will be no normal ties with China if border agreements are breached. You have to mutually agree on patrolling in certain areas. In the 1970s, we chose areas where we wouldn't patrol," he said.

The Chinese Defence Minister is in Delhi to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting on Friday.