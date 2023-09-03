Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Andaman Sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the Andaman Sea at 3:29 pm today, the National Center for Seismology said.

Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 1.5 occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, adjoining Delhi. The earthquake occurred at 8.57 pm at a depth of six kilometre with the epicenter in the Sector-128 area of Noida, the NCS website showed. A tremor of magnitude 1.5 is rarely felt on the surface.

On the same day, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pauri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand around 6 pm, while a 3.4 magnitude tremor was recorded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.

Two days before this, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Bangladesh and the northeast region of India with tremors being felt in Meghalaya and Barak Valley districts of Assam. The quake's epicentre was located near Kanaighat town in Bangladesh. The earthquake took place at 8.19 pm, and the location was 49 km southeast of Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya. The depth of the quake was 16 km.

"The epicentre was in Bangladesh, close to the Dawki area of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya,” said an official of the Regional Seismological Centre.

The tremor was felt across Meghalaya and in Assam’s Guwahati city and Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts of Barak Valley besides parts of West Bengal. "We have not received any report of loss of life or damage to property," said an official of the disaster management authority in Shillong.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

(With inputs from PTI)