ED seizes hordes of unaccounted cash linked to Jharkhand IAS officer

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, seized hordes of unaccounted cash during a search operation at the premises of Chartered Accountant of Jharkhand Mines and Geology Department Secretary, Pooja Singhal.

There were three counting machines being used by the ED to count enormous bundles of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100 denomination seized at several locations.

ED is also investigating places in Ranchi, Delhi, Jaipur, and Mumbai with links to Singhal.

The ED is searching Singhal based on a complaint that alleged she is allowing the operation of Pachadumar sand ghat through her handpicked contractors illegally without seeking wildlife clearance from the National Board of Wildlife

It will also be investigated whether the money in the bank accounts of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation, the Pachadumar sand project comes within the definition of proceeds of crime of Enforcement Directorate, according to ANI.

A senior advocate of Jharkhand High Court, Rajeev Kumar, had submitted a complaint against her to the ED in February 2022.

Pooja Singhal is the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC).

Meanwhile, on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) sent a notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over “office of profit” allegations against him regarding a mining lease.

He has been accused of having awarded himself a mining lease last year while holding charge of the state mining and environment department.

(With inputs from Divyesh Singh)