Elon Musk: World's richest man explained in numbers

Elon Musk, is not only a billionaire-entrepreneur, but is also the richest person alive. On the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, he ranks first with a net worth of $ 252 billion. He is also on top of the Forbes Rich List with a net worth of $264 billion.

Let us take a deep dive into what all avenues he has locked his wealth in.

Musk owns around 17 per cent stake in Tesla Inc., which is a publicly listed company. Tesla is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company based in Austin, Texas. They design and manufacture electric cars, battery energy storage from home to grid-scale, solar panels and solar roof tiles, and related products and services.

As per Yahoo Finance, Tesla's market cap stood at $1.018 trillion. This means Elon's 17 per cent sums up to a little over $170 billion.

Elon also has a major share in SpaceX, which is a private company. SpaceX is an aviation and aerospace company that designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft in collaboration with space agencies like NASA.

As per news reports, SpaceX's valuation crossed $100 billion in October of last year after a secondary share sell by insiders. This new valuation of the company shot up to $100.3 billion from $74 billion. As per fillings from 2020, Musk owns around 40 per cent share in the aviation company. This means his share in SpaceX amounts to around 40 billion.

Musk has also co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain-machine interfaces (BMIs). The company is not publicly listed. The start-up, which was founded in 2016, is valued at $500 million to $1 billion, as per data from Crunchbase. Business Today was not able to independently verify Musk's share in the company since it is not publicly listed.

Musk also founded OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research laboratory. OpenAI is valued over $1 billion after the latest funding round. Musk's share in OpenAI could not be confirmed by BT.

Musk has also founded The Boring Company, which is an infrastructure and tunnel construction services company. As per information from Crunchbase, the organisation is valued at $500 million to $ 1 billion. Musk's share in the company could not be confirmed by BT since it is not publicly listed.

As per news reports, Musk also acquired SolarCity, a company that sold and installed solar energy generation systems as well as other related products and services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, via Tesla in 2016 for around $2.6 billion.

Musk recently bought around 9.2 per cent stake in microblogging site Twitter at 2.9 billion.

Also read: Elon Musk, Twitter, hostile takeover, edit button: What does this mean for you and me

Also read: Elon Musk's Twitter bid gets netizens talking about Saudi money, espionage rumour