Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, admitted to ICU in Gurugram's Medanta hospital: Sources

Fashion designer Rohit Bal has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gurugram's Medanta hospital, India Today reported on Monday. He had undergone an emergency angioplasty in 2010 after he suffered a heart attack. Bal, 62, was reportedly admitted to the same hospital in November last year where he was visited by his long-time friend Arjun Rampal. He has also been suffering from pancreatitis and was admitted to a hospital for treatment earlier this year.

Rohit Bal is among the top fashion designers in India. Born in Srinagar, he studied history at Delhi's St. Stephens College and then pursued fashion design at the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

In 1986, Rohit Bal and his brother Rajiv Bal set up an export company Orchid Oversea Pvt Ltd. In 1990, Rohit Bal launched an eponymous designer label with his first independent collection that got him noticed in the high fashion corridors.

(With inputs from Neeraj Vashistha)