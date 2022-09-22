Fintech will drive Maharashtra to become a trillion-dollar economy: Dy CM Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has called Maharashtra the start-up and fintech capital of the country. Fintech will drive the state’s economy and contribute to its growth even more in the days to come, he said at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) held in Mumbai.

The third edition of GFF is a four-day event organised and presented by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, along with the Reserve Bank of India, and other government bodies.

Speaking about the fintech innovation that has taken place in the financial capital of the country, Fadnavis highlighted, “Maharashtra was the first state to launch a fintech policy. Under this policy, we developed the entire ecosystem with smart centers, a fintech registry, a fintech API sandbox, 100 crore fund which has resulted in over 500 companies accessing this set-up, and this fund has attracted investments of nearly Rs 1000 crores and indirect investments of over Rs 9000 crores.”

He further said that the state is open to amending the fintech policy to attract more fintech start-ups which in turn will help the state become a trillion-dollar economy.

According to the latest edition of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Mumbai is also home to 283 richest Indians within the list, headed by Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Mumbai is followed by Delhi (185), Bengaluru (89), Hyderabad (64), Chennai (51), Ahmedabad (45), and Kolkata (37). In this year’s list, Gautam Adani beat Ambani to become India’s richest with a wealth that stood at Rs 10,94,400 crore as per the IIFL-Hurun list.



