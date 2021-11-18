Flipkart starts offering insurance cover for furniture products

E-commerce major, Flipkart on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Complete Furniture Protection’ - an industry-first cover for accidental and stain damage on select products on the platform such as office chairs, office tables and mattresses, among others. Flipkart has partnered with Cover Genius - an insuretech company to offer this cover.

The period of the cover lasts for one year for accidental stains and damage protection with a three-year extended warranty. Additionally, it can go up to a period of six years including manufacturer warranty, the company stated.

The plan starts from Rs 199 and goes up to Rs 1,999, with different slabs for each product and its pricing. Flipkart’s strategic partnership with the global firm aims to enhance the customer experience for the online furniture industry in India, by providing value-added services on these products.

“Being a homegrown company, Flipkart’s aim has always been to be at the forefront of providing the best value-driven offerings to the customers. Our strategic partnership with Cover Genius will introduce affordable value-added services for furniture in the Indian market, making it a game-changer in the industry. We have seen the embedded protection offerings working well on our platform with the appliances and mobiles category. By introducing it for our furniture selection, we are confident that it will amplify the customer service standards on our marketplace.,” Dheeraj Aneja, Senior Vice President - Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart, said,

The company said that over the time, it will be evolving such value-added service offerings across various product categories for insurance.

