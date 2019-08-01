Flipkart to work with 35,000 artisans through five NGOs

Flipkart has partnered with five NGOs that work with 35,000 artisans as part of their newly launched Samarth initiative. These NGOs are NABET India, Craftizen, Anuna.in, Indha and Eco Stripes.

As part of the programme, the e-tailer will support the e-commerce journey for artisans from on-boarding until they get familiar with the process of selling online. Initiatives and benefits under Flipkart Samarth include dedicated support for onboarding, cataloguing, account management, business insights, dedicated seller support, reduced commission where eligible and warehousing support.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of state for Finance & Corporate Affairs launched the initiative along with Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in New Delhi. Sanjay Kaka Patil and Annasaheb Joelle, Members of Parliament were also present.

The rationale is to enable artisans, weavers, and handicrafts producers who have great products and skills but lack access to market, working capital and adequate training. A presence on the e-commerce portal will enable them to sell globally without moving to cities.

In future, Flipkart with its initiative Samarth intends to partner NGOs and government bodies and livelihood missions to reach rural entrepreneurs, especially women-led enterprises, differently-abled entrepreneurs.

"The initiative will help us partner with the government and add impetus to various social empowerment schemes. 'Flipkart Samarth' will leverage the increasing internet penetration in rural India to boost entrepreneurship. We are excited about the shared value we're adding to the ecosystem with this initiative," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs said at the launch of Flipkart Samarth, "India has much more to offer to the world than what the world has offered to India. 'One District, One Product' of UP and similar other initiatives of other states are an extension of the 'Make in India' initiative. Bringing our local sellers, helping them build their brand and guiding them through the supply chain process will go a long way in building a robust e-commerce ecosystem and the 'Made in India' brand."

Amazon India too through its global seller programme sources handicraft and handloom products from weavers, artisans, cooperatives and NGOs such as Tantuja, One District One Product Uttar Pradesh (UP), UP Handloom, Khadi Craft and Loom World. They are listed on its Artisan Craft Store on its website.

