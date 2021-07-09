Forex reserves rise to lifetime high of $610.01 billion

India's forex reserves rose to a lifetime high of $610.01 billion as of July 2, up from $609 billion recorded last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows.

The RBI's forex reserves rose significantly due to a rise in the foreign currency assets by $748 million in a week to $566.98 billion.

Also read: Forex reserves slip $4 bn to $604 bn in week ended June 18

India's gold reserves rose $76 million to $36,372 million as of July 2. The special drawing rights (SDRs) rose $49 million to $1,548 million.

India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also rose by $139 million to $5,105 million as of July 2, the RBI data shows. In the previous week ended June 25, 2021, the forex reserves jumped by $5.066 billion to reach $608.999 billion.

Also Read: India's forex reserves jump $3.07 bn to record $608.08 bn

Also Read: Forex reserves surpass $600 billion for first time ever