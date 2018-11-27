Google search to show direct results to answers that are obvious in nature

Google is rolling out a new feature on its mobile search app wherein, if a query can be answered by a single direct result, Google will no longer show the standard web links. Having direct search results on mobile platforms can lead to faster search experience and it is also very convenient. Google is quietly rolling out the feature and some users have already received the update.

Meanwhile, Google hides the search results for the direct query it answers. Instead, Google provides the 'Show all results' link at the bottom which can be clicked to see more links related to the query.

Google has been quoted as saying that it shows the direct results only for queries for which it has extremely high confidence. According to Google, searches that can be answered by built in calculators, unit convertor or clocks will no longer feature other web links.

The idea behind a single search result was to speed up the basic process of showcasing search results and also boost the load times by making sure that there are no advertisements.

This is not the first time Google launched direct search results on Google search. It had launched the feature earlier in March too, but that was soon removed owing to the lack of accuracy of the answers. However, Google is finally rolling out direct search results widely.

In a statement to Search Engine Land, Google confirmed the development. "As always, our goal with search is to help people quickly find the most relevant information. For queries where we have extremely high confidence that a user is seeking a calculation, unit conversion or local time, we will show a single result to improve load time on mobile. Since our initial experiment in February, we worked to remove ads and improve the triggering quality for this experience to be sure that we're serving users what they're looking for, and we will still provide the option to tap to see more results."

(By Udit Verma)

