Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch today at 11 am; check out price, specifications

Huawei's flagship phone Mate 20 Pro will be launched in New Delhi at 11 am today. The biggest selling point of the Mate 20 Pro is its triple rear camera setup together with the company's latest and greatest HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC which is built on a 7 nm process. The AI functions of the smartphone are powered by the neural processing unit (NPU).

Mate 20 Pro comes with wireless charging technology on the smartphone. It comes with an IP68 level protection against dust and water. As far as display specifications are concerned, Huawei Mate 20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch, 1440x3120 pixels QHD+ curved OLED display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, giving it an 86.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The Mate 20 Pro will come with a 6 GB and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage variants respectively. The storage is of course expandable up to 256 GB via a nano memory card. The dual sim phone runs on Android Pie with Huawei's EMUI skin on top.

Coming down to Mate 20 Pro's optics, the phone has a 40-megapixel primary wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is no slouch either. It boasts a 24-megapixel RGB front camera with f/2.0 aperture and support for 3D facial unlocking.

Mate 20 Pro comes with a 4,200 mAh with a support for supercharge technology. The battery supports fast wireless charging technology. The phone can also be used to charge other Qi wireless devices via a reverse charging technology.

As far as connectivity and sensor options are concerned, Mate 20 pro packs in everything that a high-end smartphone needs. It has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0, Bluetooth v5.0 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, infrared sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro India price will be out later in the day, but in the EU, it sells for EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 88,400) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model.