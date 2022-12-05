Gujarat Election Exit Poll Result 2022: Date, timings, where to watch live streaming, and other details

Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022: Gujarat Assembly election is being held in two phases, with the second and final phase concluding today (December 5). In the first phase, the election was held for 89 assembly segments. And in the second and last phase, which is currently underway, 93 assembly constituencies are up for grabs.

Gujarat Election Exit Poll Date and Timing: 6:30 pm, December 5

The Election Commission (EC) has directed that the exit polls cannot be broadcast or published between 8 am on November 12 and 6:30 pm on 5th December.

Himachal Pradesh went to polls in a single phase on November 12.

"Section 126A of the R.P. Act 1951 prohibits the conduct of Exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media during the period mentioned therein, i.e. between the hour fixed for the commencement of poll in the first phase and half an hour after the time fixed for the close of the poll for the last phase in all the States," the commission said.

Gujarat Election Exit Poll: Where to watch live

Gujarat exit polls can be tracked on TV channels (Aaj Tak and India Today). The exit poll results can also be tracked on BusinessToday.in.

Gujarat Phase 1 Voting

Gujarat Phase 1 voting was held on December 1. Over 63 per cent turnout was recorded, which is lower than the number in 2017. The highest turnout was recorded in Narmada (78.24 per cent) followed by Tapi (76.91), Navsari (71.06), Morbi (69.95), Valsad (69.40) and Dangs (67.33). The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Botad 57.58 per cent.



Gujarat Phase 2 Voting

Gujarat Phase 2 polling is underway for 93 seats. Among the key seats going to polls in this phase are Ghatlodia, Vadgam, Viramgam, Gandhinagar South, Godhra, and Mahesana. BJP CM Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia while Hardik Patel is fighting from Viramgam, and Alpesh Thakor is from Gandhinagar South. Congress' Jignesh Mevani is contesting from Vadgam.