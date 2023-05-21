'Have to listen to public': Uttarakhand BJP leader cancels daughter's marriage to Muslim man 

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Uttarakhand has cancelled the marriage of his daughter to a Muslim man, the news agency PTI reported on Saturday. The marriage, which was scheduled to be held on May 28 in Pauri Garhwal, was called off after pressure from Hindutva outfits.

Yashpal Benam, the bride's father and Pauri municipal chairman, said he thought of getting his daughter married to a Muslim youth for her happiness. But in view of the way social media users reacted to the proposed marriage, it has been postponed, he said. "Now I have to listen to the voice of the public as well," Benam said.

On Friday, Hindutva outfits protested against Benam's daughter marrying a Muslim. They burnt the effigy of the BJP leader at Jhanda Chawk. The VHP, Bhairav Sena, and Bajrang Dal took part in the protest. "We strongly oppose such a marriage," the working president of district VHP Dipak Gaud had said.

The protest began after a photo of the wedding card of the BJP leader's daughter turned up on social media on Thursday.

The BJP leader said that he did not want his daughter's marriage to take place under the protection of the police and the administration. He said the marriage was agreed upon the consent of both families, but had to be called off after certain things came to fore.

"My daughter was going to get married to a Muslim youth. Keeping in view the happiness and future of the children, both families decided to get them married. But after the invitation card for the wedding went viral on social media, many objected to the wedding," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

After the controversy erupted, Benam said, both families with mutual consent decided not to carry out the marriage rituals for the time being.