Here's how Coal India plans to reduce emissions

Coal India Ltd (CIL), Ministry of Coal recently initiated the process of retrofitting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) kits in dumpers of big trucks engaged in transportation of coal in mines. CIL uses over 4 lakh kilo litres of diesel per annum with an expense of over Rs 3,500 crore.



The company in association with GAIL (India) Limited and BEML Limited has taken up the pilot project for retrofitting LNG kits in its two 100 tonnes dumpers operating at the subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) under an MoU with GAIL and BEML. These dumpers will be able to run on dual fuel systems and their operations will be significantly cheaper and cleaner, once the LNG is retrofitted.



According to the ministry, CIL at present has over 2,500 dumpers operating in opencast coal mines and the fleet consumes about 65 to 75 per cent of the total diesel used by CIL. LNG is likely to replace diesel use by 30 to 40 per cent and reduce fuel cost by about 15 per cent paving the way for Rs 500 crore savings annually if all heavy earth moving machines including dumpers are retrofitted with LNG kits.



The cost of the project will be evaluated after completion and technical study on performance of the dumpers. Pilot project is likely to be completed by year’s end. Based on the outcome, CIL will decide about bulk use of LNG in its HEMMs, especially dumpers, the Ministry stated.

